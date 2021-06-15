Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,111 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,838,611,000 after buying an additional 68,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,819,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALXN opened at $181.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $182.72.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

