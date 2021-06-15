Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 39,716 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,716 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Hibbett Sports worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.