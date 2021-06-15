Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,037 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,000,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,205,000 after buying an additional 2,146,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth $8,899,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

CCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.43. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

