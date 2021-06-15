ACoconut (AC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $156,147.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001305 BTC on exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $156,147.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

