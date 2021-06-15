AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist Financial started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

