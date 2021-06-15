Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Addus HomeCare posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 423.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 242,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,596,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,035,000 after purchasing an additional 134,189 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $8,821,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth about $6,115,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $90.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.69.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

