AdEx (ADX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $611,806.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00062594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.00785249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00084894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.55 or 0.07858622 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.