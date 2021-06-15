ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,631 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 33,981 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $108,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ADT by 1,235.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,598,794 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $13,427,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of ADT by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,446,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $55,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

NYSE:ADT opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.84. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.