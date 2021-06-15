Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $117.89. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.57.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

