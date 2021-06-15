Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.49% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 708.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42,145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 50,254 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.27 million, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a positive return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

