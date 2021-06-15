Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,351,000. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $285.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.69 and a 52 week high of $304.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.