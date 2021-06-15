Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,646,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,801,000 after purchasing an additional 368,533 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,694,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,514,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.38. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $107.95.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

