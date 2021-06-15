Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,813 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after acquiring an additional 360,480 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,772,000 after acquiring an additional 324,933 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after acquiring an additional 260,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 555,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 246,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

