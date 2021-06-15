Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $143.90 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

