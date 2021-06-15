aelf Market Cap Reaches $116.36 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 8% against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $116.36 million and $11.12 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00102079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.18 or 0.00796271 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000238 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

