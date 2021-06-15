Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives $22.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AEVA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of AEVA opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $21.83.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
