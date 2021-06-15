Afentra (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Afentra (OTCMKTS:STGAF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS STGAF opened at $0.22 on Friday. Afentra has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Afentra Company Profile

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

