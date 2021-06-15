Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises approximately 1.5% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 165,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 51,474 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 118.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 19,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,811. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

