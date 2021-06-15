agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.35

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 19315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

AGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, agilon health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.10 million. Equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.