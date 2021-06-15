AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the May 13th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of AIB Group stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIBRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

