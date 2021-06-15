Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,903 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3997 dividend. This is a boost from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 5.73%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

