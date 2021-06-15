Aigen Investment Management LP Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,360,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,887,000 after purchasing an additional 265,871 shares in the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,035,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,451,000 after acquiring an additional 113,133 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after acquiring an additional 386,916 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,595,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after acquiring an additional 395,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $1,454,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,589,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,024,744.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,895,671 shares of company stock worth $27,232,094. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.