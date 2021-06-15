Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $299.12 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.17 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Cowen upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.