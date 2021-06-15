Aker Carbon Capture AS (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture AS (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aker Carbon Capture AS in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company.

Shares of AKCCF opened at $2.35 on Monday. Aker Carbon Capture AS has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

