Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.27 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $8.75 million and $2.27 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.20 or 0.00335978 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00147290 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00204796 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001489 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,092,907 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.