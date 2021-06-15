Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) is CM Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CM Management LLC grew its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Alico accounts for approximately 3.7% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alico by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alico by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alico by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alico by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Alico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALCO traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 89,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Alico had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

