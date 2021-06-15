Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $383.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

