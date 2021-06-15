Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 317 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 0.7% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in 3M were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of MMM opened at $201.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.87. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

