Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the May 13th total of 283,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,690,000 after purchasing an additional 115,256 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $3,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,747,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.
Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.37 million. Research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.
About Allegiance Bancshares
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
