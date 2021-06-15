ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Stock Position Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 78.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,496 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.47. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

