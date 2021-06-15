Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 69,959 Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 69,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Patria Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

PAX opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.60. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.08 million and a PE ratio of 34.15.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

