Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.41 Million Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Quanterix worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 646,145 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $418,930.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $97,286.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,852 shares of company stock worth $2,918,855. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -68.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

