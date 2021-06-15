Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Conduent worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Conduent by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 147,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Conduent by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,747,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 408,095 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,165,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,595,000 after buying an additional 143,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.23. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.