Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,459 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of TECK opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

