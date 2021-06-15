Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 406 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after buying an additional 102,307 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after buying an additional 93,791 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 42,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 34,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

AB stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

