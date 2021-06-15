Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of MYR Group worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,675.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,425 shares of company stock worth $3,940,583 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MYRG opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.98. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

