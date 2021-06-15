Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,236 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 13,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CommScope by 1,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

