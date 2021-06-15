Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,311 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Alliant Energy worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

