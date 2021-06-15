Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.24.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

