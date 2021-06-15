Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,539 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,176% compared to the typical daily volume of 199 put options.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,151 shares of company stock worth $5,595,162. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,064. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $178.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

