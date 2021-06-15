Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Short Interest Up 137.5% in May

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the May 13th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alpha Lithium stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63. Alpha Lithium has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.13.
About Alpha Lithium
Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.