Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AHAG opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Alpha Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Alpha Technologies Group
Further Reading: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.