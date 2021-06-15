Alphasimplex Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after acquiring an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,026,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Landstar System by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,781,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $159.91. 2,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,249. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $103.51 and a one year high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.24.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens lowered Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

