Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Alphasimplex Group LLC cut its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,673 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,163,000 after acquiring an additional 740,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,131,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $36.99. 2,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,941. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.09.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

