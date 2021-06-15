Alphasimplex Group LLC Reduces Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 240,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after buying an additional 23,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PTC by 47.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,695,000 after buying an additional 133,488 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PTC by 274.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,742,000 after buying an additional 137,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,990. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.41 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.35.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock worth $863,800. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

