Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 7,714 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Alphasimplex Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in Nielsen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 92,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nielsen by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NLSN remained flat at $$25.69 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

