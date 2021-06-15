Alphasimplex Group LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. Coherent comprises approximately 0.9% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Shares of Coherent stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.55. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.85. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

