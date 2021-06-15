ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDOG opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

