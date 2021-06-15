Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives €50.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €50.67 ($59.61).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ALO stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) on Friday, hitting €45.46 ($53.48). 663,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €45.32. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

