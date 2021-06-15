Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,215 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises about 1.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.16. 71,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,296,339. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

